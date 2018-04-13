RenewSys India has filed an application before the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping & Allied Duties for the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Sheet for Solar Module' from China PR, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Thailand. RenewSys India Pvt Ltd, who is the most significant producer of the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) films in India, has supported its petition with the letters from Vishakha Renewables Pvt Ltd and Allied Glasses Pvt Ltd, who are also the producers of the same goods. EVA is the polymer-based component used for encapsulation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...