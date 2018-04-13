Oil and gas exploration and production group Volga Gas issued its preliminary, unaudited annual results for the year ended 31 December on Friday, with sales volumes down 28.3% to 4,677 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The AIM-traded firm said its gross revenues fell 5.3% to $37.1m, while netback revenues after export taxes and transport costs were off 1.5% at $34.8m. EBITDA was down 9.1% to $8.8m, while EBITDA per barrel of oil equivalent sold improved 26.7% to $5.13. Profit before tax ...

