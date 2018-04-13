Telematics and data supplier Trakm8 Holdings updated the market on its trading for the financial year ended 31 March on Friday, reporting 26% growth in its core solutions business to £26.9m, which drove 13% year-on-year headline revenue growth to more than £30m. The AIM-traded company said that was achieved despite a year-on-year reduction of £2.2m, following the group fully exiting the contract electronic manufacturing business to focus on the manufacture of hardware devices for the fleet, ...

