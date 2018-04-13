A court in Moscow has approved a request from a Russian media regulator to block the messaging app Telegram with immediate effect. The media regulator proposed the measure after the app refused to hand over the encryption keys it uses to scramble users' messages. The security officials claimed that they needed to monitor potential terrorists, especially after the underground attack in Moscow last April that killed 15 people and which was organised through Telegram. Telegram's lawyer Pavel Chikov ...

