US stocks turned slightly weaker at the start of trading on Wall Street on Friday as investors kept one eye on geopolitical developments and first reads on the earnings season from the country's biggest banks. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were down 0.17% and 0.14%, respectively, while the Nasdaq had slipped 0.35% weaker. "Sitting just below 24500, the Dow gave up on its promised 50 point open, instead settling for a 0.2% decline as the week began to wind down. Still, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...