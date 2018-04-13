Secretive Saudi oil giant Aramco achieved a colossal $33.8bn in net income over the first six months of 2017 according to reports from Bloomberg. If the figures were accurate, then the company's financial performance, which had never been released publicly and was normally limited to top executives from the company, far outstripped that of established US heavy-hitters such as Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Exxon Mobil. Bloomberg stated that the results were the "most extensive set of data yet" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...