UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

April 13
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|FUND NAME
|NAV
|ISIN
|NAV DATE
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8657
|GG00BXDZMK63
|28th February 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited February 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for February 2018 month end at 86.57 pence per share.
The 0.46 pence increase in the NAV is mostly driven by the running income, along with the ongoing pull to par effect from the underlying investments.
The portfolios continue to perform well, in line with or better than expectations and more details on the portfolio and pipeline will be published in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date: 13 April 2018