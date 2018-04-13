UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8657 GG00BXDZMK63 28th February 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited February 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for February 2018 month end at 86.57 pence per share.

The 0.46 pence increase in the NAV is mostly driven by the running income, along with the ongoing pull to par effect from the underlying investments.

The portfolios continue to perform well, in line with or better than expectations and more details on the portfolio and pipeline will be published in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

