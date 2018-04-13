Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global diabetic eye disease devices market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide the recent trends, market drivers, and challenges, to arrive at actionable insights for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the diabetic eye disease devices market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include operating room integration, invisible orthodontics, tumor ablation, non-vascular stents, and refurbished medical devices.

Diabetic eye disease devices market at a glance

Technavio's previous report on the global diabetic eye disease devices market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential and had the largest market share of more than 55% during 2015. In the Americas, the US was the largest revenue generator. In 2015, 30 million people in the US had diabetes, which was the highest among 38 developed nations. There had been an increase in incidences of eye disorders among the older population, due to the increasing number of people with diabetes. Factors such as the technological advancements and awareness of laser eye surgeries were driving the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key growth drivers of this market is the growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. MI surgeries cause minimal scarring and have improved surgical outcomes. This has led to a significant reduction in the duration of hospital stay. Most retinal surgeries are carried out using an MI small gauge surgery that does not require sutures. The right-sized instruments that reduce post-operative discomfort are used while performing MI surgical procedures resulting in rapid healing without changing the refractive power of the eye. Thus, the MI approach is used in many retinal surgeries such as for the treatment of retinal detachment, macular holes, macular puckers, and diabetic maculopathy."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape of the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global diabetic eye disease devices market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

