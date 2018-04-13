

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Optus, the second largest telecom company in Australia, has issued an apology after it posted a job ad on Thursday seeking 'Anglo Saxon' candidates.



The company had posted advertisement searching for a retail assistant to work at one of its stores near Sydney. Under preferred, the company wrote it was looking for candidates who are Anglo Saxon and live near to Neutral Bay. 'Fantastic opportunity for those seeking a career in retail and sales,' the ad also said.



Optus took down the ad and apologized after the ad created a huge storm of criticism on social media.



'This is an error and completely unacceptable and a clear breach of our advertising standards and our commitment to equal opportunity,' Vaughan Paul, the company's vice president of human resources, said in a statement.



'Optus proudly supports diversity and employs staff representing more than 70 nationalities,' said Paul. 'We've removed the advert and will be investigating how this occurred with a view of taking disciplinary action to those who were involved.'



