Talari Networks, the original innovator of Failsafe SD-WAN technology, today announced a new threshold in delivering superior customer support and solution reliability, with verification of its first corporate NPS survey results, achieving a 90-plus score over the last two quarters. Talari surveyed its customer base of enterprises and public-sector entities in the US, UK and Canada.

Increased adoption of cloud and SaaS-based applications has had a significant impact on the volume and volatility of enterprise WAN traffic. The consumption trends toward voice, video and cloud-edge connectivity have increased bandwidth requirements while simultaneously putting pressure on WAN costs and the Quality of Experience (QoE) of many traditional applications sensitive to latency. Talari's Failsafe SD-WAN technology delivers MPLS-class reliability and predictable application performance for both hybrid WANs and all-Internet WANs, based on its continuous, unidirectional, per-packet measurement of all traffic on all possible paths between locations. Further, Talari's analytics and visualization tools help customers identify where WAN problems are occurring, making the Failsafe SD-WAN solution an essential remediation tool in the network.

"It is our fundamental goal to deliver the greatest possible value to our customers by providing the highest rated failsafe SD-WAN solution in the market," said Patrick J. Sweeney, CEO, Talari. "Achieving and sustaining the top SD-WAN NPS score of over 90 gives us high confidence that we meet and exceed our customers' and channel partners' expectations."

NPS measures a customer's willingness to recommend a company and gauges customer satisfaction and loyalty. According to an article in Inc. magazine, an NPS score above 0 is considered good, above 50 is excellent, and above 70 is world-class. The NPS score is also viewed as a key indicator of revenue growth potential.

"Since we started using Talari products several years ago, we've had many success stories about how they kept our regional offices running in South Africa, Brazil, India, and elsewhere around the world. They've taken a burden off our engineering team who previously would have had to manage failovers, and the statistics they provide helped us make the investment decision to augment our Internet bandwidth globally instead of MPLS, which has been a more effective investment," said Allen Look, CIO, SI Group.

Talari's survey of installed base customers rates the firm's support on a number of satisfaction-related dimensions, using a 0-to-100-point scale whereby 0 represented "strongly disagree" and 100 represented "strongly agree." NPS calculated ratings are based on responses that can be between -100 and +100; Talari achieved a +91.

For more information about Talari support services and related NPS methodologies, download the Intellyx white paper: Why Customer Advocacy and Intelligent Automation Combined Matter to MSPs.

Talari technology delivers a multi-network WAN solution with 100 times more bandwidth for the same investment, a reduction in WAN costs by 40-80%, and greater network reliability and superior application QoE than any single MPLS network. A Talari Failsafe SD-WAN also enables more attractive Internet economics, dramatically reduces troubleshooting costs, and optimizes access for hybrid-cloud IT infrastructures and next-generation applications. Talari's patented failsafe SD-WAN solutions hardware, virtual and cloud are uniquely trusted to handle real-time VoIP traffic in large metro EMS-911 and public safety unified contact centers. Talari is deployed in over 500 customers in 40 different countries in more than 9,000 locations.

