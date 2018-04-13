London stocks finished higher on Friday - but only just - as investors played it safe going into the weekend, due to the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, and strength in the pound. The FTSE 100 edged higher by 0.09% or 6.22 points to finish at 7,264.56, having been a touch weaker at the open, as Sterling came off the boil a little. Nevertheless, by the end of trading the pound was up by 0.19% at 1.42558 and trading above its 200-day moving average, alongside similarly-sized gains ...

