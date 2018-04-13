Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Nebo Capital Corp (TSXV: NBO.H) ("Nebo") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement made effective April 11, 2018 (the "Amending Agreement") with Fusion Agiletech Partners Inc. ("Fusion") in connection with the previously announced reverse take-over of Nebo by the shareholders of Fusion (the "Transaction"). The Amending Agreement amends certain dates set forth in the original binding letter agreement between Nebo and Fusion dated February 21, 2018. A copy of the Amending Agreement has been filed by Nebo on SEDAR.

Further Information

For further information concerning the Transaction, please refer to the press releases of Nebo dated February 22 and March 28, 2018 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Neil Halldorson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nebo Capital Corp. Telephone:

Email: (604) 689-1428

nhalldorson@gmail.com



Richard Graham, Nebo Capital Corp.

Telephone:

Email: (604) 689-1428

graham@earlston.ca Mike Reinhart, Chief Executive Officer, Fusion.

Telephone:

Email: (972) 536-1025

mike.reinhart@fusionagiletech.com





