Announcing Liberty Automotive Protection's Extended Auto Warranty Services Throughout NJ

OCEAN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Liberty Extended Auto Warranty protection is proud to announce the availability of its services across New Jersey. We are a proud partner of most dealerships and car owners get the best quality services when it comes to extending the duration of their auto protection.

Every car owner understands how important it is to have coverage for vehicular parts that often acquire problems after the primary protection has lapsed. When this happens, expensive repairs and untoward out-of-pocket expenses can be hugely problematic. This is where our Royal Protection comes in, to get you off the hook of the pricey repair and maintenance costs for your car.

New and used vehicles greatly benefit from an extended warranty protection because it prolongs the coverage for major parts that often breaks down after a certain mileage has been reached. It gives you the option of taking your vehicle to our accredited mechanics or has the vehicle repaired at the auto repair shop of your choice.

Comprehensive Packages

Liberty Automotive Protection offers several comprehensive packages covering some of the most important parts of your vehicle. From a long-term perspective, an extended auto warranty can be beneficial as it gives you the peace of mind when unmanageable incidents happen.

If you own a used car, getting an extended auto warranty can be very helpful as it gives you coverage even for parts that are way past its insurable years. Understanding what an extended auto warranty can give you will help you determine the comprehensive package to take advantage of.

Coverage

Several other benefits also come with an extended auto warranty protection. You get the benefits of having roadside assistance in case your car breaks down in the middle of the road, national coverage for repairs and maintenance, transferrable coverage, and lockout assistance among others. All of these plus the full policy coverage for the important parts of your vehicle are surefire ways to prevent the hassles of a car breakdown.

Liberty Automotive Protection offers coverage for your engine, powertrain warranty extension, and powertrain enhanced, for those extra parts that often sustain the highest levels of exhaustion over time. Engine coverage protects you against engine breakdowns which commonly happen after your vehicle has incurred a high mileage. It also covers the replacement of major engine parts and lubrication maintenance that your car needs.

Customer-Friendly Services

What's great about the Liberty Extended Auto Warranty Protection is that repair facilities directly bill us for any covered repairs that need to be done. This means you will most likely come away with a fixed and improved vehicle without paying upfront for the parts repaired or replaced.

Filing a claim is also fairly easy with Liberty Automotive Protection. Simply have the repair facility call the hotlines and Liberty Automotive can quickly facilitate the processing so you can get on the road quickly. With over 44 years of providing a reliable automotive solution to New Jersey residents, Liberty Auto Warranty has provided a lot of residents with a truly enjoyable and hassle-free ride even when breakdowns happen accidentally. Liberty Auto Warranty has been proudly serving the community for many years and we are extending our services to even greater areas in the coming years.

To get more information about their extended auto warranty services, check out http://dealerservices.info/. Additionally, you can also go to Palmeradmin.com or call them at 800-599-9557 to learn more about Extended Auto Warranty protection deals for this spring.

SOURCE: Liberty Automotive Protection