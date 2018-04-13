MMJ International Holdings: EMED's CEO Duane Boise Provides Mission Critical Success

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / A cancer diagnosis is never good news to receive, and it's even more unfortunate when a child is diagnosed. Each year, approximately 1 in 285 children is diagnosed with cancer, and in 2016 Rea Chin Bowen was one of those children.

At just 11 years old, Rea was diagnosed with cancer and taken to a hospital in Jamaica. On August 2, 2016, Rea had her first surgery to remove her left ovary, which had been consumed by cancer. Over the next five weeks, she underwent two more surgeries to fight infections, remove blockages, and help put Rea in the best place to keep fighting the cancer.

Soon, her family was told by the hospital that they were no longer able to provide the emergency care that she needed; her biggest hope and best chance for survival was transferring her to a hospital that had a competent hematology and oncology unit, medical care beyond that which she could receive in Jamaica.

Her family desperately began searching for an emergency medical access service that would arrange the necessary logistics to promptly evacuate Rea to a healthcare facility that could offer her the life saving care. With the help of Duane Boise and EMed Jamaica's Ground and Air Ambulance service, she was flown to a hospital in Florida where she could get the life saving treatments she so critically needed.

EMed Jamaica, headed by Duane Boise, is a ground ambulance, air ambulance, and medical concierge service that has been providing services to Jamaica and the Caribbean for over 20 years. With a team of certified medical professionals, all with a background in medical emergency ground and air ambulance and medical escort services, they offer immediate urgent care when emergencies arise.

When it came to transferring Rea from the hospital in Jamaica to the one in Florida, team EMed Jamaica and Duane Boise made sure everything was covered. They handled the transport as well as admitting her to the hospital.

Rea, who is now 13, has had quite a battle over the past few years. Through additional diagnoses, countless complications, numerous surgeries, and chemotherapy treatments, she has kept fighting, and her family remains hopeful. The fact that they were able to transport her to a hospital that could treat her made all the difference in helping her survive.

For news and updates on Rea Chin Bowden's fight against cancer and to contribute to her recovery and campaign, visit her GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/reabowen.

In case of emergency in Jamaica, dial 876-275-1119 to reach EMed Jamaica and receive help. For more information about EMed Jamaica, Duane Boise, and the work that they do, visit them online at www.emedjamaica.com and follow Duane on Medium!

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings