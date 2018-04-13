Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global gasket and seals market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous gasket and seals market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the gasket and seals market is an integral part of Technavio's tools and components portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the tools and components market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include heat pump, bearing ball, sheet metal equipment, actuator, and control valves.

Global opportunities for growth

In Technavio's previous report on the global gasket and seals market, APAC showed the highest growth potential. In emerging economies such as India and China, factors such as a rise in demand from the automotive industry is driving the market. Moreover, the growth of the construction and infrastructure market in APAC is also contributing towards market growth.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The implementation of stringent environmental regulations is one of the most important factors driving the growth of this market. Rising fuel efficiency norms are driving the demand for gaskets and seals as essential components in the automobile, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil and gas, mining, and water and wastewater management industries. Many international organizations and government agencies in various countries have imposed strict rules and standards for the mining, refining, oil and gas, power, and chemical industries to control toxic emissions, ensure safety in operations, and prevent gas and fluid leakage through pipes, boilers, and other equipment."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Key players in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global gasket and seals market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

