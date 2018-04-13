Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global health and wellness market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005575/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global health and wellness market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous health and wellness research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the health and wellness market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the trending topics include FISH probe, condom, adult vibrator, adult diapers, intravenous solutions, and herbal supplements.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Health and wellness market: opportunity analysis

In Technavio's previous report on the global health and wellness market, North America showed the highest potential for growth and accounted for nearly 33% of the total market share in 2015. Factors such as rising awareness of the benefits of a healthy diet, affordability and the availability of these products in the region were driving growth in the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Globally, one of the key factors driving the growth in this market is the increasing cost of healthcare services and facilities. Some of the primary factors leading towards growth in the market are the rising prices for medical services, payment for volume over value, use of modern technology in treatment without analyzing its effectiveness, defensive medicine, and a severe lack of information and clarity on the prices and quality. Consumers have started focusing on preventive healthcare measures to avoid expensive treatment and medications owing to the rise in healthcare costs."

Looking for the latest information on the global health and wellness market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Competitive landscape of the market

The report on the global health and wellness market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005575/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com