Textmunication Holdings Inc.: Textmunication Holdings, Inc. Named to "20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers 2018" by CIOReview

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: TXHD), a cloud-based mobile SMS marketing platform provider, has been recognized among an elite group of companies featured in the Digital Marketing special edition of CIOReview magazine.

"We are excited to announce Textmunication in our annual ranking list of "20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers 2018," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview "This recognition will bring more visibility to Textmunication and positive attention from companies looking for an exciting digital marketing solution."

In today's economic environment, businesses are looking for cost-effective, proven ways to reach current and new customers, boost sales and increase the bottom line. Textmunication provides a cutting-edge mobile marketing solution helping clients grow revenues and increase ROI. With a powerful yet intuitive suite of services, businesses can reach more customers faster and fine-tune their mobile advertising strategy to achieve the best results. Textmunication's mobile marketing platform named "Smart Automated Messaging" (SAM), provides businesses all over the country a robust and effective tool to better communicate with their customers with 97% read-rates.

About Textmunication Holdings, Inc.

Textmunication is an online mobile marketing platform service provider that helps health clubs and martial arts studios communicate with their members by allowing them to build loyalty, engage member retention, and create new business through a non-intrusive, value added medium. Textmunication connects members to the content they desire through any mobile device for health clubs and studio events, as well as promotions. Clients can send the most up-to-date offers, discounts, member alerts, events, PT schedules, or any other personalized campaign. www.textmunication.com

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Digital Marketing Solution Providers 2018" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com

