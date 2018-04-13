Hague Enterprises: WC & Partners (WC&P) Expands Leadership

Michael Mallar Joins firm as Senior Associate/Corporate Controller

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / Des Hague, William Caruso and Stephen Young, WC&P Partners, are delighted to announce the joining of Michael Mallar as Senior Associate/Corporate Controller, effective immediately, to help facilitate the company's strategic vision for growth and expansion over the next decade, and beyond. WC&P is one of the leading foodservice, laundry and solid waste facilities planning and design consulting firms worldwide with over 9,000 completed projects in 32 countries around the world. In his role, Michael will provide Management Advisory Services to WC&P's clients in addition to overseeing all financial and accounting functions within WC&P. His MAS services will include: feasibility analysis, master planning, operational studies, development of RFP's, sample contract document packages, expert witness services and branding development consulting.

"We are fortunate to have Michael's many years of experience in the financial analysis world and I am sure that this will prove invaluable to our firm in its continuing growth on a worldwide basis," said WC&P Founding Partner, Bill Caruso, and continued, "I am also looking forward to having his expertise available to assist our management advisory services team."

Prior to joining WC&P Michael managed an Arrow Capital Solutions team for the past 4 years. During his tenure at Arrow Capital he and his team grew annual sales for its in-house financing program from $10M in 2013 to $95M in 2017. In addition to the financial management role, his team consulted with suppliers, channel partners, and other Arrow business units to help drive sales volume and increase operating income. Michael is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn and still serves in the US Naval Reserves. He is a graduate of the University of Denver having obtained both a Bachelor of Science Degree and an MBA Degree in finance, and he is a member of EMBA 57.

"I am honored to work with such a great team and excited about the opportunity to work side by side with Bill Caruso, Des Hague and Stephen Young - all highly respected individuals with tremendous experience," stated Mallar.

"We are thrilled that Michael has joined the team," said Hague. "His proven track record will be invaluable as we continue to build out our capabilities globally," he concluded.

About WC&P:

Founded by William J. Caruso in 1986, WC & Partners, Inc. ("WC&P") has a long legacy in delivering best-in-class work globally in the independent food, laundry and solid waste facilities consulting and design field. WC&P is known for creation of unique but highly functional food/beverage and commercial laundry spaces in the properties the team has designed, which include Stadiums & Arenas, Healthcare, Education, Public Assembly, Convention Center and Correctional Facilities as well as Hotels, Clubs and Corporate Headquarters. WC&P is led by Founding Partner - William J. Caruso, FFCSI, ISHC - one of the well-known planning and design visionaries in this very specialized industry. Under his leadership, WC&P has shown consistent growth over the past 30+ years and now counts numerous offices worldwide. The firm is headquartered in Denver with additional North American offices in Philadelphia, San Francisco and Vancouver, as well as European offices in Berlin and Düsseldorf, and Latin American offices in Santiago, San Salvador and Sao Paulo.

Hailed as the "Go-To Design Firm" by many industry experts in the hospitality and food service field, WC&P and/or its staff excel at creating potential for profits through efficient planning for operational effectiveness, reduced capital needs and accelerated project goal realization. Some of WC&P's current and recently completed high visibility projects and/or notable clients include, but are not limited to, the soon to be built new Texas Rangers Ballpark, Madison Square Garden, Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins), the Westin/Denver International Airport, Oklahoma State University - School of Hotel and Restaurant Administration and The Las Vegas Convention Center Authority.

