1700:Close Stocks carved out slight gains as the pound trimmed early sharp gains, as investors reacted positively to hints of progress in Washington's trade negotiations with Beijing and its NAFTA partners. Nevertheless, any optimism on that front was largely and easily offset by concerns around recent events in the Middle East and the risk of a direct confrontation between the US and Russia in Syria. Whitbread topped the leaderboard, boosted by positive comments out of Berenberg while Mondi ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...