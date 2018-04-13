The single currency bloc's trade surplus with the rest of the world widened in February, but only because imports fell more quickly than exports. According to Eurostat, the euro area's surplus increased from 20.2bn in January to 21.0bn for February. In seasonally-adjusted terms, exports declined by 2.3% month-on-month to reach 186.1bn, while imports were 3.1% lower at 165.1bn. Yet economists remained fairly upbeat, despite the indications of weaker demand from both home and abroad. "We think ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...