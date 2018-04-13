The latest market research report by Technavio on the global jet bridge marketpredicts a CAGR of above 6% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global jet bridge market by product, including apron drive jet bridge, nose-loader jet bridge, and dual jet bridge and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global jet bridge market, according to Technavio aerospace and defense researchers:

Construction of new airports: a major market driver

Development of Smart Docking Assist: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global jet bridge market with 38% share in 2017

In 2017, the apron drive jet bridge held the highest market share of nearly 51%

Every year, at a rate of almost 5%, the airline industry is experiencing rapid growth in passenger traffic. To cater to this growing demand for air travel and to avoid congestion in the existing airports, several countries are investing in the development of new airports. New airports will lead to the introduction of new routes, which ultimately will improve connectivity. In fast-growing regions such as APAC, the Middle East, and Africa, investments in new airport construction remain strong.

Companies such as thyssenkrupp developed Smart Docking Assist (SDA) for jet bridges, which employ artificial vision to automate the bridge-to-aircraft docking process. The R&D projects that led to the development of SDA involved algorithms and machine learning processes in quantifying test reactions to single out the most efficient performance of the technology. This shows more precise analysis of the risk parameters associated with docking and reduces the damage caused to the aircraft, which is the usual consequences in the case of malfunctioning of Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS). The advent of this system will bring down the maintenance and repair costs in ground-handling services while ensuring the high safety of passengers during boarding and disembarking from airplanes.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on commercial aviation, "thyssenkrupp developed the SDA solution as part of the INTERACTION project. It was directed toward improving the turnaround processes, enabling people to flow in airports, and developing solutions to enhance mobility in buildings and cities in response to the increasing globalization and urbanization."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global jet bridge market, followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market but register a negative growth, whereas, APAC and EMEA will witness an increase in their market share.

