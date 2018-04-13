Bryan Fingeroot Joins New Street Research

LONDONand NEW YORK, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --New Street Research are pleased to announce Bryan Fingeroot will be joining the firm in a senior sales role in the Americas on April 16th, 2018, based in New York. Bryan has an extensive background in equity sales and marketing, having most recently been MD and Head of Product Flow at Credit Suisse, based in New York.

In an 18-year career Bryan has held senior sales, marketing and management positions at Bear Stearns, Deutsche Bank and latterly Credit Suisse. His roles and responsibilities have embraced not just equity sales but also the development of special situations analysis, product development for thematic and idea-driven research, risk management as well as the promotion of events and conferences. The addition of Bryan to the sales and marketing team reflects the build-out of New Street's research franchise, following the recent addition of the Technology Infrastructure practice led by Pierre Ferragu, the #1 ranked analyst.

"Bryan is one of the most talented people we have come across in the research business. He has won the trust and respect of many of our clients as a salesperson; he has built valuable franchises from scratch inside big institutions; he has a passion for the research product. Bryan will be an invaluable partner as we expand and evolve our business", said Jonathan Chaplin, a founding partner of New Street's U.S. business.

"Bryan will be an invaluable member of the global team as we build out our TMT franchise and we welcome the insight he brings to the firm. His successful career in sales and marketing complements the recent extension to our TMT research offering and our commitment to best-in-class service levels to our institutional clients", said Iain Johnston, who founded New Street in London.

For further information please contact:

Jonathan.chaplin@newstreetresearch.com

+1 212 921 9876

iain@newstreetresearch.com

+44 20 7375 9124