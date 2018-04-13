NUGL Inc.: NUGL (OTC PINK: NUGL) Building a Strong Board

John Armstrong Appointed to the Board of Directors at NUGL

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2018 / NUGL Inc. (OTC PINK: NUGL), the cannabis industry's only metasearch database for services, brands, strains and shops, today announced John Armstrong of Horowitz Armstrong as its first board member.

John R. Armstrong is a founding partner of Horwitz + Armstrong, a full service general business firm handling all aspects of litigation and business strategy and advice. In addition to over 20 years' worth of experience in all aspects of business law, Mr. Armstrong and his partner, Lawrence Hortwitz, have over 10 years' experience each in the business cannabis business space. From business formation, licensing, compliance with local and state regulations, real estate acquisitions, corporate mergers and acquisitions, financing, inclusive of capital raises and alternative financing, contracts, and all forms dispute resolution, their expertise will lend NUGL a huge edge within this ever-changing and evolving space.

"John will be a key element on the company keeping us compliant and ahead of evolving federal and state regulations. We want to ensure that we are compliant and current with all the regulations," says Brandon Vargas CEO of NUGL.com

As the industry continues evolving and becoming even more mainstream, NUGL must follow suit. The Washington Post announced today that John A. Boehner, former Republican Speaker of the House who once claimed to be "unalterably opposed" to decriminalizing marijuana laws, was added to the board of directors for a cannabis company with an eye to rolling back federal regulations. This is one of many examples of past legislators and legislation opposed to cannabis being rolled back in favor of expanding its growing influence and use.

About NUGL

NUGL is a search engine and online directory for the marijuana industry. The NUGL database includes listings for dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, service professionals, vape shops, hydro stores and brands. The Company leads the evolution in business relations, development and organic data in the cannabis industry with metasearch technology.

For more information call or visit at:

