Data support utility of Tumor Treating Fields in a variety of solid tumors

A total of 35 presentations on the application of Tumor Treating Fields in seven cancer types will be presented

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that new data on Tumor Treating Fields will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018, which will be held April 14 through April 18, in Chicago. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die.

A total of 35 presentations on the application of Tumor Treating Fields in seven cancer types will be presented. Of the 35 presentations, 18 are externally led research. Highlights include data demonstrating the utility of Tumor Treating Fields in various applications and include the following:

A phase 2 pilot study is assessing the safety of Tumor Treating Fields when administered concomitant to radiation therapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients. The interim results found that newly diagnosed GBM patients who received Tumor Treating Fields at the same time of radiation therapy reported similar proportions of Tumor Treating Fields-related skin toxicity as reported by patients in a phase 3 pivotal study of newly diagnosed GBM patients who received Tumor Treating Fields plus temozolomide four weeks or more after radiation therapy (40 percent versus 52 percent). No other toxicities related to Tumor Treating Fields were reported.

A retrospective safety analysis of Novocure's EF-14 phase 3 pivotal trial found that the combination of Tumor Treating Fields and the chemotherapy lomustine was a feasible combination in glioblastoma patients who had a recurrence.

Novocure has conducted four phase 2 pilot trials of Tumor Treating Fields in solid tumors located outside of the brain: non small-cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer. A meta-analysis of 176 patients from these trials found that Tumor Treating Fields applied to the lungs, abdomen and upper pelvis did not result in treatment-related pulmonary, cardiac, hematological or gastrointestinal toxicities. The only common adverse event related to Tumor Treating Fields was skin irritation beneath the device transducer arrays.

"In our preclinical studies to date, Tumor Treating Fields has shown promise in multiple solid tumor types, and we believe it may provide additive or synergistic benefits when combined with certain other anti-cancer agents, which may lead to greater efficacy without significantly increasing the side effects," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "We must first determine the safety of Tumor Treating Fields in any new application before we can explore potential efficacy. These data support the mild side effect profile of Tumor Treating Fields that we have seen to date."

About Novocure

Novocure is an oncology company developing a profoundly different cancer treatment utilizing a proprietary therapy called Tumor Treating Fields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized product is approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005548/en/

Contacts:

Media and Investor Contact

Novocure

Ashley Cordova, 212-767-7558

acordova@novocure.com