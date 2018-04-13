Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the PMR market in North America. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005686/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the PMR market in North America from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous report, analyzing various factors such as the prominent drivers, emerging trends, and challenges that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period. The report will also provide insights into the competitive vendor landscape, providing new predictions regarding the current market scenario.

The upgraded research report on the PMR market in North America is an integral part of Technavio's machine to machine (M2M) and connected devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the M2M and connected devices market, offering insights to clients on developing effective market entry strategies. Some of the topics covered include smart city, indoor location-based search and advertising, pet wearable, and mobile mapping.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Global market growth opportunities

Technavio's previous report on the PMR market in North America predicted factors such as the increased demand for devices supporting LTE and PMR networks to foster market growth. It has been observed lately that LTE networks are being widely adopted across the commercial and public safety sectors because of the consumer's preference for LTE-enabled devices. Owing to the high availability of PMR and the prospect of using LTE technology in critical communication processes, the demand for devices that support both LTE and PMR networks will increase among organizations.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing demand for reliable and cost-effective solutions for communication will foster the prospects for growth in this market. Organizations such as public safety agencies, government agencies, and enterprises seek a transparent communication system to obtain clear communication and efficiency in the network. Advantages such as the ability of PMR to provide features such as group calls, broadcast calls, prioritization of users, and emergency calls that help in the smooth operation of organizations will result in its increased adoption during the predicted period."

Technavio's new report on the PMR market in North America will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Looking for the latest information on the PMR market in North America? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Major factors driving the growth of the market

Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors hindering growth

Technavio's report on the PMR market in North America for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005686/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com