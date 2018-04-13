Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Alset Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that further to its March 19, 2018 release it has completed its private placement financing for gross proceeds of $992,420. The Company will issue a total of 8,270,167 units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of 1 common share and ½ of a share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), each full Warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 36 months.

Finders' fees or commissions have been paid to registered representatives in connection with the Financing, including the issuance of 366,880 finders' units (the "Finders' Units"), with each Finders' Unit consisting of 1 common share and ½ of a Warrant, each full Warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 36 months, and 516,880 Broker Warrants exercisable at $0.15 for 36 months.

All securities issued in the placement are subject to a four-month hold period.

Alset will use the net proceeds of this private placement for general working capital purposes and to advance its lithium projects in Mexico.

About Alset Minerals Corp. (TSXV: ION.V)

Alset Minerals is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of a group of high-grade lithium and potassium projects in the Central Mexican plateau. Alset has a growing portfolio of 100-per-cent-owned lithium prospective salars in the states of San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas and Coahuila in Mexico. With the November 2017, staking, the Company now has more than one million acres of lithium prospective salars in mining-friendly Mexico.

