Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (the "Company") (TSXV: BRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Greg Schifrin as a Director of the company. Mr. Schifrin will continue to lead the management team as the Chief Executive Officer of the company and lead BRC forward in achieving its goals.

Mr. Deepak Malhotra remarked on behalf of the board of directors that "We are extremely pleased to have Mr. Greg Schifrin join the board in addition to being the CEO of the Company. He brings extensive experience in efficiently managing resources to enhance the projects to successful completion and will play an important role in forwarding the Agenda of the company outlined by the board of directors. "

Mr. Greg Schifrin has worked as a geologist and manager for over 35 years in the mining and mineral exploration industry where he has been involved in precious, base metals, rare earth and uranium exploration and development. Mr. Schifrin has provided technical services and project management for major and junior mining companies through his consulting and service company. During his various tenures Mr. Schifrin has been an officer and director of numerous public companies where he managed corporate finance, accounting, legal and regulatory requirements, investors, personnel, exploration, geologic evaluation, project development and infrastructure, project generation and land acquisition.

Blackrock also pleased to announces that it has hired a new CFO and business development manager to advance the company in its endeavors.

Mr. Paul Kania will join the Company as the new CFO and will take the position of Mr Randy Minhas. Mr. Kania is a financial professional with over 13 years' experience providing CFO, Controller and financial reporting and consulting services to public and privately held businesses in various sectors in both Canada and the U.S. Past experience includes acting as corporate finance and accounting manager at Brookfield based in New York. Currently he serves as a Principal of Koral Financial Inc. of Toronto, CFO of Arena Minerals Inc, CFO of GT Gold Corp, as well as CFO and Controller of other private companies. Mr. Kania is a registered Certified Public Accountant with the State of New York, holds a HBA, Economics and Philosophy from the University of Toronto, and an Accounting and Finance Certificate from Ryerson University.

The Company thanks Mr. Randy Minhas for his services and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

Mr. Jason Batista will join Blackrock Gold to undertake business development and corporate growth and awareness. Mr. Batista has 16 years experience working with 2 bank owned brokerage firms in a Wealth Advisory capacity and lastly working for Raymond James. Jason brings a strong background in business development and communications to Blackrock Gold.

Greg Schifrin commented "We are pleased to have Mr. Paul Kania and Mr. Jason Batista join Blackrock Gold as the Chief Financial Officer and Business Development Manager. Their industry experience in accounting, finance and business development will be an asset to the company going forward.."

