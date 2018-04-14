New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - This news release is issued by Ivanhoe Industries, LLC ("Ivanhoe Industries"), pursuant to the early warning requirements of Canada's National Instrument 62-103 with respect to common shares and warrants to purchase common shares of Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama").

On April 13, 2018, HPX Ivory Coast Holdings Inc. ("HPX"), an Ivanhoe Industries affiliate, acquired 25 million units of Sama under Sama's non-brokered private placement announced October 23, 2017. Each unit of Sama was purchased for C$0.21 per unit, with each unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle HPX to purchase an additional Sama common share at a price of C$0.28 per common share until April 13, 2020.

Following the issuance of the units to HPX, Ivanhoe Industries beneficially owns 25 million common shares representing approximately 13.5% of Sama's issued and outstanding common shares, and is deemed to beneficially own 50 million Sama common shares (including the 25 million unissued common shares issuable upon the exercise of common share purchase warrants), representing approximately 23.8% of Sama's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially-diluted basis. All of these securities are beneficially owned and controlled by Ivanhoe Industries, and directly registered to HPX.

Ivanhoe Industries is acquiring these shares and warrants for investment purposes. Depending on economic or market conditions or matters relating to Sama, Ivanhoe Industries may choose to either acquire or dispose of additional Sama common shares.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation in connection with the transactions hereunder, please go to Sama's profile on SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, or contact Penny Schattenkirk at 604-689-8765. Ivanhoe Industries has an office c/o 654-999 Canada Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6C 3E1.