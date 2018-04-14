Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Mr. Wei Zhang from his position as Director of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Wei Zhang informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wei Zhang for his outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for his future success.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High Tech industries.

For further information, please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.

