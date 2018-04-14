Ensure Seamless Customer Communication With Newgen OmniOMS 8.3

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Newgen Software, a provider of Business Process Management (BPM), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Customer Communication Management (CCM) platforms, today announced the global release of OmniOMS 8.3. The enhanced product offering gives organizations a one-stop-shop for all their customer communication needs. It facilitates the delivery of personalized, targeted and consistent communications across channels in a seamless and effective manner.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg )



"In today's world, customers want to receive timely and relevant information on the medium of their choice. Enterprises need to reinvent customer experience by making their communication more engaging and delivering the right message in the right context at the right time. The enhanced product will reduce the operational cost of enterprises, maximise return on investment, and help them achieve compliance," said Diwakar Nigam, MD & Chairman, Newgen Software.

This version will help organizations in banking, insurance, telecom, healthcare and utility verticals. It will lead to profitable operations and deliver all communication types such as batch, interactive and on-demand communications. Organizations can smoothly deliver timely and consistent communication based on customer's profile and preferences.

Key features of the new version include:

Interactive Editor with Enhanced User Interface: The interactive editor helps organizations to create outbound communication using pre-defined standardized templates.

Allows businesses to easily import and manage their existing Word documents/templates in the system. Advanced Table Control: The new version comes with a beefed-up Table Control that provides the template designer with fine grained control over the text and rules in each cell individually.

OmniOMS 8.3 is supported on Windows 2008/2012 (64 bit) Enterprise Server and RedHat Enterprise Linux 6.

About Newgen Software:

Newgen Software Technologies Limited (listed In India on National Stock Exchanges [Script code: NEWGEN] and Bombay Stock Exchange [Script code: 540900]), is a provider of Business Process Management, Enterprise Content Management and Customer Communication Management platforms with large, mission-critical solutions deployed at world's leading banks, insurance firms, healthcare organizations, governments, BPO's &telecom companies.

