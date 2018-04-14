

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huge blasts were reported around Syrian capital Damascus in the early hours of Saturday, after the defense forces of the United States, France, and Britain jointly launched a military attack targeting Syria's chemical weapons capabilities.



The US-led airstrikes were announced by US President Donald Trump in an address to the nation:



'My fellow Americans, a short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad. A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now underway. We thank them both.'



Syrian news agency SANA reported that the joint operation was targeting military installations around Damascus and near the central city of Homs, in which three civilians were wounded.



The western alliance carried out 'precision srikes' in response to the deadly chemical-weapons attack, which is said to have taken place in the rebel-held eastern Syrian city of Douma last week.



But Russia alleged that the chemical-weapons attack was staged by special services of a foreign country.



Trump put the blame on the Syrian regime and its ally Russia, which provides military backing to Damascus.



The governments of Syria and Russia denied any responsibility.



The western strike started hours before a Fact-Finding Mission team of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was to arrive in Douma to establish facts surrounding the allegations.



