

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Senator John McCain hailed President Donald Trump for his decision to carry out air strikes on Syria's chemical weapons infrastructure.



'I applaud the President for taking military action against the Assad regime for its latest use of chemical weapons, and for signaling his resolve to do so again if these heinous attacks continue,' the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee said in a statement.



He called for a comprehensive strategy for Syria and the entire region 'To succeed in the long run'.



The President needs to lay out our goals, not just with regard to ISIS, but also the ongoing conflict in Syria and malign Russian and Iranian influence in the region, he added.



'Airstrikes disconnected from a broader strategy may be necessary, but they alone will not achieve U.S. objectives in the Middle East,' according to McCain.



