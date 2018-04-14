Technavio has announced its market research report on the chondrosarcoma market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat chondrosarcoma.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005014/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on drug development pipeline for chondrosarcoma 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Chondrosarcoma market overview

Chondrosarcoma is a rare cancer that is composed of cartilage-producing cells. It comes under the category of bone and soft tissue tumors known as sarcomas. This cancer is resistant to both chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Furthermore, chondrosarcoma can affect an individual at any age, whereas other primary bone cancers usually affect children and adolescents. Chondrosarcoma affects the axial skeleton and the appendicular skeleton. Some of the symptoms witnessed in patients suffering from chondrosarcoma include pain in the back or thigh, sciatica, bladder symptoms, and unilateral edema.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio foroncology, "Chondrosarcoma is the second most common primary malignancy of bone. Of all the diagnosed malignant bone tumors, chondrosarcomas and osteosarcomas account for more than half of the bone tumors. The risk of chondrosarcoma increases with increase in age. The distribution of this disease is equal to male and female gender."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Eosinophilic esophagitis segmentation

This market research report segments the chondrosarcoma market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, intravenous, and unspecified), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, biologicals, and unknown), targets (undisclosed, IDH, enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), N7 position of guanine, and tyrosine kinase), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, and completed).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. Currently, around 80% of the molecules for the treatment of chondrosarcoma under investigation are monotherapy agents that include three in phase II, one each in phase I and phase II stages.

In case of oral RoA, the delivery of the drug substances is done through the mouth cavity. About 50% of the total molecules that are in the current pipeline are expected to be administered orally.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Mark the beginning of spring with Technavio. Get 30% discounton all energy reports. Offer valid from 12th March for a limited period. OR Get 20% off on all media and entertainment services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005014/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com