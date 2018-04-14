Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global printing inks market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous printing inks market research, to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the printing inks market is an integral part of Technavio's paints, coatings, and pigments portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the paints, coatings, and pigments market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include dyestuff for textile, residential architectural coatings, industrial coatings, carbon black, and coatings.

Growth opportunities in the printing inks market

Technavio's previous report on the global printing inks market projected that North America held the highest market share. The imposition of stringent environmental regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency regarding the use of inks containing high quantities of VOC had significantly benefitted the market for eco-friendly inks.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "One of the key factors driving the printing inks market is the rapid growth of the packaging industry. Packaging and labeling have evolved from just providing information about the price and name of the product. To attract customers, packaging in terms of design, color, and ingredients play a crucial role. The increasing demand for flexible packaging from the consumer goods industry and adoption of several technological innovations in packaging is driving growth in the market."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape of the market

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global printing inks market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

