The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the competitive player landscape.

The upgraded research report on the HVAC rental equipment market is an integral part of Technavio's tools and components portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the tools and components market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include heat pump, bearing ball, sheet metal equipment, actuator, and control valves.

HVAC rental equipment: an overview of the market

Technavio's previous report on the global HVAC rental equipment market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential and accounted for nearly 38% of the market share in 2015. In the Americas, the US was the primary revenue generator. The rapid growth of the construction industry and an increase in LEED buildings was driving growth in the HVAC rental market in the Americas.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The market is expected to grow due to factors such as increasing integration and adoption of building automation systems. To streamline building systems and achieve optimal efficiency, building automation system is extensively being adopted. In 2015, many buildings were integrated with smart building management systems to control and monitor. The increasing popularity of HVAC system with automated technologies is expected to drive growth in the HVAC rental equipment market."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Key players in the market

The report on the global HVAC rental equipment market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be available within one week of purchase.

