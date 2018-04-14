Technavio's latest market research report on the global business English language training market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005020/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global business English language training market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to market research Technavio analysts, the global business English language training market will grow at a CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period. High demand for vocational English training is a major factor driving the market's growth.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global business English language training market is the growing demand for specialized forms of English language training. The specialized forms of English training are also called vocational English training. Vocational English training usually deals with various forms of English spoken in different business segments such as aviation, hospitality, finance, law, medicine, and engineering.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of personalization and adaptive learning as one of the key emerging trends driving the global business English language training market:

Adoption of personalization and adaptive learning

Adaptive learning and personalization are driving the global business English language training market. Adaptive learning comprises of the incorporation of self-paced learning with reporting abilities using big data analytics. Adaptive learning is vital to business English language training as language learners learn at different rates and in different ways. Using online methods, big data analytics, and other similar tools, adaptive learning allows language learning to become more specific to individual needs, learning styles, and capabilities.

"The adaptive learning software offered by a major vendor uses the concept of space repetition to teach grammar and vocabulary in its business English language training module. The software offers review activities for each lesson at fixed intervals that are determined by the performance of the individual. The software also provides reporting features, which make use of data analytics algorithms that can be used to track the progress of the learner," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onK12 and higher education

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global business English language training market segmentation

This market research report segments the global business English language training market into the following end-users (institutional learners and individual learners) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The institutional learners segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 61% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decrease by nearly 4% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global business English language training market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 38%. This segment will project significant growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's best deals of the month!

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month.

OR

Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005020/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com