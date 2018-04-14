Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the vitiligo market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat vitiligo.

This report presents a comprehensive breakdown of the market, including drug development pipeline, development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key players that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vitiligo market overview

Melanin is a group of natural pigments that determine the color of skin and hair. In vitiligo, areas of skin lose its natural pigments, and white patches appear on the affected places of the body. It also affects eyes, mouth, and nose. When the cells that produce melanin die or stop functioning, it leads to vitiligo.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases, "The actual cause for vitiligo is typically unknown, but it is believed to be due to genetic susceptibility that is activated by an environmental factor. It usually occurs before 40 years and is not contagious."

Vitiligo segmentation

This market research report segments the vitiligo market based on therapies employed that includes drug development pipeline (phase I, phase II, and phase III); development strategies, by RoA (Topical RoA), by therapy (monotherapy), by target (JAK-1 and JAK-3), by territory (the US), and by therapeutic modality (large molecule); recruitment strategies, size of trial (0-50, 51-100, 101-150, and unknown), by age(18+ and 6 years and older), recruitment status (recruiting, completed, and active not recruiting), by gender (both male and female); and key players (companies, institutions, and companies and institutions). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

