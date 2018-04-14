Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global night vision devices market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous night vision devices research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall global environment.

The upgraded research report on the night vision devices market is an integral part of Technavio's embedded systems portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the embedded systems market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include embedded computer, head-mounted display, MEMS inkjet heads, decking, and industrial barcode scanner.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global night vision devices market projected that the military segment dominated this market during 2015 and is expected to continue, due to the extensive use of night vision goggles, monoculars, and binoculars by soldiers. Night vision devices are highly in demand among the Special Forces as they help soldiers to carry out activities like counter-terrorism, covert ops, hostage rescues, high-value targets, and person hunting.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "When compared to thermal imaging devices, night vision devices are less expensive due to which they are being adopted by end users for an extensive range of applications. The rapidly increasing prices of thermal imaging devices are promoting the use of night vision devices for industrial applications like building diagnostics and performing preventive maintenance in plants and energy distribution units. This increase in the adoption of night vision devices owing to its cost effectiveness is a major factor that will result in the steady growth of this market."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global night vision devices market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

