The global enterprise data storage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005038/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise data storage market 2018-2022 under their hardware and semiconductor library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global enterprise data storage market by end-user (IT and telecom, banking and financial services, healthcare, and manufacturing) and by type (SAN, NAS, and DAS). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: increased adoption of cloud applications

Previously, enterprises used to function with on-premises data centers. Although such data centers remain a central part of businesses, cloud data centers are the new norm in the market at present. Traditional data centers are the on-premises hardware, which stores data within an organization in a business, whereas cloud-based data centers refer to the off-premise form of computing data on the Internet. Although cloud-based data centers are prone to security threats, the inherent cost advantage that is associated with them has created a huge market for them among SMEs and large enterprises.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment research, "Telecom is one of the largest spending sectors when it comes to private cloud solutions. This provides great opportunities for vendors to tap the growing cloud market. Also, several SMEs are getting attracted toward cloud services. Cloud systems allow these companies to use software products on a pay-as-per-use basis, thereby reducing their expenditure."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: unified storage systems

Earlier, SAN and NAS were considered as two separate storage applications. But, SAN is a block-based storage solution, and NAS is a file-based storage solution. Both the storage systems have their own advantages and disadvantages when it comes to execution. The vendors in the storage market provide hybrid SAN-NAS solutions using which the businesses can merge block and file-based data onto a common array. Therefore, through these initiations, the enterprises do not have to depend on one architecture for their changing requirements.

Market challenge: high operating expenses for vendors

Different specifications of enterprise data storage need to be designed and developed depending on the user requirement. This is an expensive task because it requires a high level of speculation in the R&D processes. Additionally, the cloud service providers experience cyclical demand patterns that create a mismatch between the demand and supply.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deals of the month! Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellnesscategory for the entire month. OR Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30% savings on all reports in the Spacecategory. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005038/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com