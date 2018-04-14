The global industrial portable calibrators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global industrial portable calibrators market by product (pressure calibrators, temperature calibrators, loop calibrators, and multifunctional calibrators) and by end-user (in-house industry users, third-party service providers, and OEMs). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing demand for on-site calibration services

Industrial owners strictly follow the maintenance schedule of their operating instruments due to the need for maintaining safety measures in the industrial premises. Vendors cannot afford to compromise on the quality of their services as the competition in the industrial sector is getting intense day by day. Thus, industries are adopting calibration services to certify the accuracy of their equipment. Industries are adopting more predictive maintenance services than periodic maintenance services to eliminate any downtime caused by the deviation in the measurements. Therefore, the demand for onsite calibration services is expected to increase during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomation research, "On-site calibration services lessen the downtime of the field instruments and are proved to be cost-effective solutions. The trend of setting up in-house service teams is promoting the demand for on-site calibration services as they ensure minimal interruption in the manufacturing process. Portable calibrators allow industrial users to perform calibration services whenever needed."

Market trend: emergence of portable multifunctional calibrators

The emergence of portable multifunctional calibrators has been identified as a major trend in the global industrial portable calibrators market. Portable multifunctional calibrators are easy to use and are claimed to be highly accurate instruments for calibration and other instrumentation services. The modular design of these calibrators permits them to expand over time and to adjust to the changes as required. These devices offer state-of-the-art calibration, communication with the control system of the plant, and data integration on the move. Portable multifunctional calibrators can communicate with the control room through network protocols and can make themselves capable of performing like a calibration lab. A single device can feature temperature, electricity, pressure, and frequency calibration. This is a major factor that is expected to fuel the demand for portable calibrators during the forecast period.

Market challenge: preference for performing calibration in the accredited laboratories

It is noted that some of the industries prefer calibration to be performed on their own premises. This has been contributing to the increasing adoption of portable calibrators. But, there are few factors that pull down the global industrial portable calibrators market. The major factor is the preference for performing calibration services in accredited laboratories. Generally, laboratories use static calibrators. Many end-users believe that the standard laboratories will perform calibration by adjusting the environmental conditions that the equipment undergoes in the industry and rectify the deviation detected.

