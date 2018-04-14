Technavio market research analysts forecast the global lithography metrology equipment market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global lithography metrology equipment market into the following end-users (foundry, memory, and IDMs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high demand for miniaturized electronic devices as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global lithography metrology equipment market:

High demand for miniaturized electronic devices

One of the key transformations in the global semiconductor industry is the emergence of miniaturized semiconductor components such as ICs. The vendors are concentrating on manufacturing miniaturized personal electronics that consume less power. The semiconductor components range from IC and chips to LED displays. The demand for miniaturized electronic devices has increased significantly. The vendors are focusing on reducing the size of the devices without compromising on their performance. Therefore, the IC chips installed in the system need to be small, while delivering better performance and consuming less power.

In case of equipment such as photolithography systems, they need to transfer the IC design from a photomask to a silicon wafer, which is smaller in size. The use of optimized and miniaturized electronic circuits made of semiconductor materials has increased due to the miniaturization of electronic devices. This aids in keeping the structure small while delivering the same performance.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forsemiconductor equipment, "The demand for small-sized ICs has been increasing due to the advances in technology and the emergence of compact devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable technology. The semiconductor device manufacturers have constantly been updating their offerings with more advanced and compact IC chips to suit their consumer requirements."

Global lithography metrology equipment market geographical segmentation analysis

The APAC region led the global lithography metrology equipment market in 2017. It contributed to more than 71% share of the global market. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market in the APAC region is expected to post significant growth by 2022. The APAC region will dominate the market through the forecast period. The market share of the Americas will decrease to some extent, and it will remain the least contributor to the market share through the forecast period.

