Technavio market research analysts forecast the global lutein market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global lutein market into the following applications (dietary supplements and other food and beverage) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of lutein as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Health benefits of lutein

The consumption of lutein, which is one of the common carotenoids that is found in fruits and vegetables, improves health in many ways. It is good for both human and animal consumption. Lutein has high amounts of antioxidant properties, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and vitamin E that protect the body from damage against free radicals. It also helps in boosting heart health by protecting the heart against atherosclerosis, which is a disease that leads to fatty deposits in arteries. Besides, as it has antioxidative inflammatory properties, it reduces the inflammation of heart and arteries.

Lutein is also found to occur naturally in the human skin. It filters the high energy wavelengths and slows the rate of oxidative stress. This helps in lowering the risk of skin cancer and other light-induced skin damage. Thus, the addition of lutein to the diet can help in protecting the skin from harmful rays.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food, "Consumption of lutein diet is very helpful for boosting eye health. It is present naturally in small amounts in the retina of the eyes and blocks blue light from entering the underlying layers of the retina. This prevents the risk of light-induced oxidative damage and AMD. It also reduces the risk of disease progression and enhances visual acuity in AMD patients."

Global lutein market segmentation

Of the two major product segments, the dietary supplements segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 64% of the market. This segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global lutein market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 40%. The market share of this region will decrease slightly by 2022. However, this region will dominate the market through the forecast period.

