The latest market research report by Technavio on the global interactive projectors marketpredicts a CAGR of around 14% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global interactive projectors market by application (education sector and corporate sector) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global interactive projectors market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Low cost of interactive projectors: a major market driver

Growing popularity of ultra-short throw projectors: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global interactive projectors market in 2017

In 2017, the education sector held the largest share of the market

Low cost of interactive projectors: a major market driver

The low cost of interactive projectors is one of the major factors driving the global interactive projectors market. Interactive projectors are interactive whiteboards that act as an instructional tool, which allows computer images to be displayed on a board using a digital projector. It allows the instructor to manipulate the elements on the board by using a mouse, by gesture, or their hands to toggle around the contents displayed.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "Interactive projectors mimic the functions of an interactive whiteboard and interactive flat panel display. Generally, the low cost of interactive projectors as compared with other interactive displays is a major driver of the global interactive projectors market. Interactive flat panel displays are almost double the cost of an interactive projector."

Growing popularity of ultra-short throw projectors: emerging market trend

Short throw and ultra-short throw projectors find their use in applications where the screen distance is less, such as 1.5 feet. These projectors provide an aspect ratio of both 4:3 and 16:9. However, the projector market is witnessing a new trend for interactive projectors in the education sector due to the introduction of short throw and ultra-short throw technology. The best advantage of ultra-short throw interactive projectors is that they can perform numerous functions and reduce the separate cost of IWBs.

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, APAC led the global interactive projectors market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 45%. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas. The APAC region is anticipated to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas will decrease significantly during this period.

