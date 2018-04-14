Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2018) - GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. (CSE: MPLS) (FSE: 48G) (WKN: A2JF6W) ("GoverMedia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of April 10, 2018, the Company has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has been issued the trading symbol: 48G. After achieving many recent milestones and expanding its operations globally, GoverMedia has taken another step forward toward increasing its profile internationally and facilitating investment in the Company by knowledgeable European investors, who have a firm understanding of Europe's internet e-commerce needs.

"As we continue to grow and execute on our business strategy, we are committed to exposing our Company to a broader base of strategic investors, and this is a key part of that process," said Roland J. Bopp, CEO of GoverMedia.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest stock markets by market capitalization. Operated by the Deutsche Börse, the Frankfurt exchange is only behind the NASDAQ and NYSE in terms of turnover and dealings in securities.

About GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp.

GoverMedia Plus Canada Corp. is a Canadian holding company with a fully owned Russian technology subsidiary. GoverMedia has developed a fully operational state of the art internet platform offering all-inclusive online services such as, e-commerce, social media, multimedia, corporate auctions, corporate database, messaging platform and crowdfunding services. We believe the GoverMedia platform is the first and only internet platform offering such a wide range of online services accessible via only one account. The Company's management and advisors have extensive expertise in the Telecommunications, High-Technology, Corporate Development and Finance fields. www.gm.plus and www.govermedia.plus.

