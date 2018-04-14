sprite-preloader
14.04.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Elliott Statement on Whitbread PLC

LONDON, April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited, which advises funds (together "Elliott"), yesterday notified Whitbread PLC ("the Company") that Elliott held an economic interest in excess of 5% of the Company. As of today, Elliott currently holds an economic interest in excess of 6% of the Company. Accordingly, based on publicly available information from FactSet, Thomson Reuters, and the Whitbread 2017 Annual Report, Elliott believes that it is currently the largest investor in the Company.

About Elliott

Elliott Management Corporation manages two multi-strategy funds which combined have approximately $35 billion of assets under management. Its flagship fund, Elliott Associates, L.P., was founded in 1977, making it one of the oldest funds of its kind under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK)Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Management Corporation.

Media Contacts
Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited
Sarah Rajani CFA
Director of Communications
+44(0)20-3009-1818
srajani@elliottadvisors.co.uk

Camarco
Ed Gascoigne-Pees, +44(0)7884-001-949, ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk
Billy Clegg, +44(0)7977-578-153, billy.clegg@camarco.co.uk
Hazel Stevenson, +44(0)7986-009-720, hazel.stevenson@camarco.co.uk


© 2018 PR Newswire