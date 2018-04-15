Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai Appoints New Medical Director

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Dr. Ammar Safar, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon, GCAA Approved Specialist Aeromedical Medical Examiner, brings wealth of experience to the continuously growing 21-member permanent and visiting consultant team in the UAE

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai has announced the appointment of Dr. Ammar Safar, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreoretinal Surgeon, and GCAA Approved Specialist Aeromedical Medical Examiner as Medical Director of Moorfields Eye Hospitals in the UAE. Dr. Ammar is American Board Certified in Ophthalmology and is a highly experienced surgeon in vitreoretinal diseases. In his capacity as Medical Director, he will be leading the 20 permanent and visiting consultant ophthalmologist team in the UAE, driving further growth of Moorfields' reputation as a "Centre of Excellence" in the Middle East and Africa regions.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676499/Moorfields_Eye_Hospital_Dubai_Dr_Ammar_Safar.jpg )



Dr. Ammar undertook his medical training in Syria before moving to the US where he specialised in ophthalmology, holding a number of positions including Fellow, Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery at the Parkland Memorial Hospital at the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas USA. He then relocated to the UAE where he was Vitreoretinal Surgeon and President of Medical Staff at a private general hospital in Dubai.

In addition to his work in private practice, Dr. Ammar has undertaken research and clinical trials in areas such as diabetic retinopathy and age-related eye disease, and published and presented extensively. His research work has also resulted in advances in Retinal Vascular diseases (discovering new management options for diabetic retinopathy and vascular occlusive disorders) and in Macular Degeneration (new approaches for treatment of exudative macular degeneration).

Among his many honorary awards, Dr. Ammar was the inaugural recipient of The Martha Bentley Wood Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of Arkansas. He is a member of a number of professional associations including the American Academy Of Ophthalmology; American Society of Retina Specialists; American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery; The Association for Research In Vision and Ophthalmology ARVO; Arab-American Medical Association; Research to Prevent Blindness - Ophthalmologic Associate; and the American College of Surgeons.

Commenting on the new appointment, David Probert, Chief Executive, Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Moorfields is delighted to announce this new appointment in an important clinical area and in the management of the hospital's clinical team. Dr. Ammar brings a tremendous range of expertise and will add considerable additional experience to our consultant-led team and approach to patient treatment and care."

About Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai (MEHD) is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Health Care City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions. MEHD will also raise standards for research and teaching in the region. MEHD is owned and managed by the NHS Foundation Trust, and maintains close links with London, to ensure that patients in the GCC receive the best eye care treatment in the world.