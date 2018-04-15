Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global big data as a service market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will also provide new forecasts based on the most up-to-date data available.

The upgraded research report on the big data as a service market is an integral part of Technavio's cloud computing portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cloud computing market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include open stack, backup as a service, cloud-based managed services, cloud infrastructure services, and bot services.

Global opportunities for growth

Technavio's previous report on the global big data as a service market projected that the Americas showed the highest growth potential and accounted for a market share of nearly 51% in 2015. In the Americas, the US was the major market in the region as the country was home to major market players. Several companies in the US are adopting big data technologies to improve risk management and customer target marketing abilities. To gain a competitive edge over their competitors, many banks in the US are leveraging big data technologies. Therefore, the increasing adoption of big data augmented the market.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The increasing use of cloud-based predictive analytics is a major driver for the market. Lately, there has been an upsurge in the number of predictive modeling tools, along with interactive visualization and automation. These tools help in accelerating the methods of developing, ascertaining, and analyzing predictive models that are used by financial institutions for conducting operations such as customer analytics, product innovation, risk reporting, and threat management. Additionally, organizations are streamlining their sales pipelines from lead generation to customer base resulting in the generation of large volumes of customer data. The market is expected to grow further owing to the increasing number of industries such as retail, banking, insurance, and financial services adopting big data solutions."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global big data as a service market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

