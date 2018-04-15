The latest market research report by Technavio on the global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems marketpredicts a CAGR of close to 27% during the period 2018-2022.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global food industry pulsed electric field (PEF) systems market from 2018-2022.

The report segments the global food industry pulsed electric field systems market by application, including liquid food and solid food and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global food industry pulsed electric field systems market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Increased need for food sterilization: a major market driver

Adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization: emerging market trend

EMEA dominated the global food industry pulsed electric field systems market with 43% share in 2017

In 2017, the liquid food segment held the highest market share of nearly 76%

Sterilization makes food products free from different types of microorganisms and suitable for human consumption. There is a growing demand among consumers for fresh, durable, and safe food products, which makes sterilization an important process. The shelf life of the food products increases due to sterilization. PEF processing has emerged as an effective method for the proper sterilization of food products by the inactivation of spoilage and pathogenic microorganisms.

Adoption of PEF systems as an alternative to thermal pasteurization: emerging market trend

In the food industry, thermal pasteurization has been widely used as a conventional method for deactivating microorganisms in liquid food. However, this method may result in loss of freshness of food and loss of texture and aroma. It may also cause undesirable browning reactions in beverages. It is also a very high energy-intensive method. To process food and beverage products, high voltage PEF system has emerged as an effective alternative for thermal pasteurization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food service, "PEF is a non-thermal process of food preservation which aids in preserving the natural quality of the food and beverage products. PEF systems use short pulses of electricity for the inactivation of microbes from food and beverage products. The PEF system offers microbiologically safe, minimally processed, fresh, and nutritious food products. It also aids in minimizing the harmful changes in physical and sensory characteristics of food and beverage products."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, EMEA led the global food industry pulsed electric field systems market, followed by the Americas and APAC in 2017. In EMEA, the rise in health concerns among people has led to an increase in demand for minimally processed food. This drives the growth of the market in this region.

In the Americas, several players are focusing on offering food industry PEF systems that are manufactured using high-quality raw materials. The rise in the availability of such equipment drives the growth of the market in this region. In the APAC, the rise in population and the rapid urbanization drive the demand for different types of processed food products.

