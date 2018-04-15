Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global tennis equipment market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous tennis equipment market research, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the tennis equipment market is an integral part of Technavio's outdoor gear portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the outdoor gear market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include fantasy sports, swimwear, stand up paddle board, golf rangefinder, and boxing equipment.

Tennis equipment: growth opportunities in the market

Technavio's previous report on the global tennis equipment market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential for growth. The high popularity of tennis in the Americas was driving the demand for tennis equipment. Factors such as the rise in the number of frequent or regular players and the growing demand for tennis equipment, especially among the young generation contributed towards the growth of the market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The sale of tennis equipment is directly proportional to the number of tennis players and their frequency of playing. The demand for tennis equipment will increase steadily due to the increase in number of participants in several small and big tournaments being organized across the globe and which will increase the number of frequent players. Also, factors such as the high replacement cycle of tennis balls and rackets, and an increase in the number of tournaments is expected to contribute towards market growth."

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

The report on the global tennis equipment market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

