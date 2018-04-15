22nd GALA SPA AWARDS 2018: Waris Dirie Becomes "Beauty Idol"

HAMBURG and BADEN-BADEN, Germany, April 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Glamorous award ceremony in Baden-Baden: winners for the best international care products and spas have been selected in Baden-Baden / oceanographer Sylvia Earle wins the "Special Prize"

On April 14th, the GALA SPA AWARDS were awarded for the 22nd time in cooperation with Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa. The commendation has become one of the most important beauty and spa prizes worldwide. In addition to the prizewinners in the six categories, two outstanding personalities were announced the "Beauty Idol" and received the "Special Prize".

The "Beauty Idol" of the year is Waris Dirie. The former top model has made a name for herself as an author and a human rights activist. The native Somalian became instantly famous when she posed for the Pirelli calendar in 1987. In the same year she had an appearance in the James Bond movie "The Living Daylights". With her autobiographical world bestseller "Desert Flower", Dirie was the first person to bring the subject of female genital mutilation (FGM) into the public eye in 1997. Since then, the former UN Special Envoy has been committed to women's rights. Among other activities, Waris Dirie founded the Desert Flower Foundation in Vienna in 2002. The organization fights against FGM worldwide. The judging panel honored Dirie as "Beauty Idol" 2018 for her untiring commitment to protect and respect the intact, natural beauty of women.

This year's "Special Prize" goes to oceanographer Sylvia Earle. The 82-year-old scientist has been committed to the conservation of the oceans for her entire life: Over 7,000 hours under water, the management of more than 60 expeditions, and countless lectures worldwide - that's what the ocean expert's record comprises so far. As president of the "Mission Blue" project, Earle also promotes the establishment of marine protected areas, the so-called "Hope Spots". The jury of the GALA SPA AWARDS honored Sylvia Earle with the "Special Prize" for her untiring efforts.

More than 200 invited guests gathered for the award ceremony at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa, including representatives from the cosmetics industry as well as renowned representatives of the luxury hotel industry, culture and show business sectors. Prominent guests included Julia Dietze, Nazan Eckes, Fran Elstner, Jorge Gonzáles, Cathy Hummels, Alexandra Kamp, Franziska Knuppe, Joachim Llambi, Motsi Mabuse, and Eva Padberg, among others. Television presenter Barbara Schöneberger hosted the evening.

The winners of the GALA SPA AWARDS 2018 at a glance:

"Beauty Idol" category:

Waris Dirie

"Special Prize" category:

Dr. Sylvia Earle

"Luxury Concepts" category:

La Prairie - Skin Caviar Absolute Filler

"Innovation Concepts" category:

Codage Paris - Seasonal Serums

"Cult Concepts" category:

Biotherm - Lait Corporel

"Organic Concepts" category:

Less - Dry Skin

"Medical & Health Concepts" category:

Lanserhof Tegernsee - Lans Med Concept

"Spa Concepts" category:

The Lanesborough Club & Spa, England

GALA awards the GALA SPA AWARDS together with co-initiator Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa as well as event sponsors Aigner, Biotherm, BMW, La Martina, Pommery, Shan Rahimkhan, and UND GRETEL.

About the GALA SPA AWARDS

The GALA SPA AWARDS is one of the most important international beauty and spa awards. Only first-class care products and hotels/locations that meet the holistic requirements of the GALA SPA AWARDS are honored. The independent judging panel comprises the following members: medical aesthetics physicians Dr. Barbara Sturm and Dr. Susanne Steinkraus, stress management and time-out coach Susanne Preiss, dermatologist and cosmetic science professor Dr. Martina Kerscher, CEO of Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa Frank Marrenbach, stylist and publisher Armin Morbach, GALA editor-in-chief Anne Meyer-Minnemann, head of the GALA beauty department Frie Kicherer, and GALA beauty editor Ariane Häusler.

